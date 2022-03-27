SD27 lifts COVID-19 restrictions in schools

Wearing masks is one aspect of students attending school during the COVDId-19 pandemic that has caused stress for parents. (Contributed)

When students return to school next week, they will not be required to wear masks or social distance themselves.

“Almost two years ago to the day, we found ourselves entering the pandemic. Yesterday’s announcement from Minister Dix and Dr. Henry was a clear indicator that, although we may still deal with lingering effects of the pandemic, we are in a position to begin the return to pre-pandemic life,” noted Supt. Chris van der Mark in a letter dated March 11 to caregivers and staff.

He praised the communities, specifically the education community, for pulling together “remarkably” during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the challenges have been constant and people are tired.

“From our bus drivers who begin the school day, to everyone in the schools who make it welcoming and productive, and the custodians who get sites ready for the next day and everyone in between … Thank you. Thank you all for the effort that has got us to this point and made it possible to return to ‘normal’.”

On Monday, March 28, when classes resume, he said he looks forward to seeing more faces.

“Smiles have a way of being contagious.”

