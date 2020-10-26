SD27, Interior Health hosting virtual town hall

It will be the second session to give parents an update

School District 27 will be hosting a virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A second virtual town hall is being hosted by School District 27 and Interior Health Authority this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The one-hour session will go from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and provide an update on SD 27 and provincial and regional health.

During the last townhall there were about 50-80 participants at any given time, noted Carrie Pratt, manager of communications in the e-mailed response.

“We expect the numbers to be a little lower this time as we are almost two months in and there are fewer unknowns. I am not receiving the volume of e-mails from concerned parents as I was before school started.”

Questions can be submitted in advance to info@sd27.bc.ca and on the day of the meeting, a link will be posted on the school district’s website at www.sd27.bc.ca.

When school resumed in September, the ministry announced the plan to keep students and staff in smaller groups, or cohorts, to allow for contact tracing should COVID-19 become a problem.

