UK school students striking to protest climate change. Now Greater Victoria students plan to follow suit. (Nick Ansell/Associated Press)

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

Student groups are planning a globally coordinated school walk-out, Friday, March 15 in protest at world governments’ climate change policies.

The strike is inspired by 16 year-old Greta Thunberg who’s call to “get angry and transform anger into action” was met by school children across Europe and Australia. Small-scale walk-outs were also reported in Canada, including a small contingent of students holding a meeting with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps on the issue, during school hours.

RELATED: What would happen if Greater Victoria students went on strike?

The protestors want the provincial and federal governments to halt all new fossil fuel projects and their associated high-carbon producing industries. These include the Trans-mountain tar sands expansion project and Vancouver Island industrial logging operations.

The event is co-sponsored by Youth For Climate–Victoria, Social and Environmental Alliance, Our Earth our Future, Youth Strikes for Climate, Rise and Resist and the Greater Victoria Teachers Association (GVTA).

“We hope to bring positive transformation and healing to our communities and to the Earth. With our collective energy the intention of this strike is to actively embody the vision that we all carry in our hearts for a safe, equitable and sustainable future,” said student organizer Antonia Paquin.

The GVTA announced it will send executive reps and teachers from each high-school in the region to the strike action.

RELATED: Victoria youth skip school for climate strike

The walk–out will start at the B.C. Legislature at noon, before proceeding to the intersection of Fort Street and Douglas Street at 1 p.m. The protest will form part of the Global Student Strike for Climate, happening in 55 countries and hundreds of communities across the world on March 15.

Organizers say, “The global student strike is a sustained global campaign of youth mobilization intended to ramp up pressure on governments and corporations to respond to the the climate emergency in scale. Its goal is to pressure governments to take immediate action to facilitate a sharp shift away from fossil fuels and for re-investment in a post-carbon, renewable energy infrastructure that will meet the scientific timelines of the recent 2018 report of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Just Posted

Red Cross provides $86,785 to Loon Lake VFD

Money will be used to replace items destroyed in Elephant Hill wildfire

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37Years Ago (1981): From all accounts - local realtors, bankers, businessmen, it… Continue reading

Chief of Staff Dr. Paul Magnuson weighs in on maternity ward closure

Initially the reaction was “obviously” very difficult to accept and there was some angst and anxiety over the closure, Magnuson said.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Alternate Forest Grove Telus tower sites being considered

‘There was a lot of opposition to the site at the fire hall’

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Most Read