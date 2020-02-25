School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar for public feedback

Fall break eyed for removal

After a lengthy presentation and discussion, School District 27 trustees voted in favour of sending a draft calendar which eliminates the fall break for the 2020/2021 school year, out for public feedback.

Board chair and trustee Willow MacDonald along with trustees Angie Delainey, Mary Forbes, Anne Kohut, Alexis Forseille and Ciel Patenaude voted to approve the calendar for public feedback, while trustee Linda Martens was opposed to the decision during the regular school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The draft calendar became a contentious issue on social media this week, as some staff in the district aired their frustrations with not being made aware of the draft calendar prior to it being in media, as well as the need for teachers and students to have the extra time off in the fall as a much-needed break.

About eight people were at the meeting and did express those concerns during public comment once the meeting was adjourned Tuesday evening.

Read More: School District 27 staff report recommends trustees vote to do away with fall break

Dean Coder, director of instruction, started the discussion on the draft calendar by giving a presentation to the board, which included discussing the district’s desire to make the education of students a priority. He also went over the results of a survey on the topic.

Results showed that teachers were in favour of maintaining the fall break, and as were more than 50 per cent of parents.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark, however, said they also heard from several other agencies in the community as well as their own research which indicates that the not-in-session days, which were brought in 14 years ago strictly as a cost saving measure, create a hardship for many students and challenged families.

Van der Mark pointed out that at a recent poverty meeting they learned that more than 450 students living within the ‘bowl’ of the city are living below the poverty level and that keeping schools open helps those most vulnerable students. Knowing that information and moving forward without removing some of the not-in-session days would be “very uncomfortable” for him.

Trustee Delainey said she would like to see more ideas from the community on the draft calendar and by approving it for public feedback it will allow for more input, particularly while it is on everyone’s mind.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Just Posted

School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar for public feedback

Fall break eyed for removal

Kamloops RCMP look for man who may have been heading to 100 Mile House

Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey was planning to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend

EnGold acquires property option in Lac la Hache

The Tam Property comprises 875 hectares of mineral claims

School District 27 staff eyes disposal of several district-owned properties

McLeese Lake and Bridge Lake schools could be on the market

SURVEY RESULTS IN: School District 27 staff report recommends trustees vote to do away with fall break

2020/2021 draft calendar shows no fall break and two-week spring break

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

Most Read