School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar for public feedback

After a lengthy presentation and discussion, School District 27 trustees voted in favour of sending a draft calendar which eliminates the fall break for the 2020/2021 school year, out for public feedback.

Board chair and trustee Willow MacDonald along with trustees Angie Delainey, Mary Forbes, Anne Kohut, Alexis Forseille and Ciel Patenaude voted to approve the calendar for public feedback, while trustee Linda Martens was opposed to the decision during the regular school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The draft calendar became a contentious issue on social media this week, as some staff in the district aired their frustrations with not being made aware of the draft calendar prior to it being in media, as well as the need for teachers and students to have the extra time off in the fall as a much-needed break.

About eight people were at the meeting and did express those concerns during public comment once the meeting was adjourned Tuesday evening.

Read More: School District 27 staff report recommends trustees vote to do away with fall break

Dean Coder, director of instruction, started the discussion on the draft calendar by giving a presentation to the board, which included discussing the district’s desire to make the education of students a priority. He also went over the results of a survey on the topic.

Results showed that teachers were in favour of maintaining the fall break, and as were more than 50 per cent of parents.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark, however, said they also heard from several other agencies in the community as well as their own research which indicates that the not-in-session days, which were brought in 14 years ago strictly as a cost saving measure, create a hardship for many students and challenged families.

Van der Mark pointed out that at a recent poverty meeting they learned that more than 450 students living within the ‘bowl’ of the city are living below the poverty level and that keeping schools open helps those most vulnerable students. Knowing that information and moving forward without removing some of the not-in-session days would be “very uncomfortable” for him.

Trustee Delainey said she would like to see more ideas from the community on the draft calendar and by approving it for public feedback it will allow for more input, particularly while it is on everyone’s mind.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.