School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

School District 27 is giving the public an opportunity to have a look at the inner workings of the district’s budget process at a public meeting this week.

The public budget presentation will be held at Marie Sharpe Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, and simucast at Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House.

Read More: School board trustees put out the welcome mat for new superintendent

The meeting will be hosted by the district’s Budget Advisory Committee and is open to all members of the public.

SD 27 works with a budget of $64 million. The meeting on Wednesday is part of the planning for next year’s budget.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police
Next story
RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Just Posted

School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

Do you have a will in place?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski… Continue reading

100 Mile House bowlers get good placings in Interior Championships

Two people came in fourth and fifth after having the best average of all participants

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Most Read