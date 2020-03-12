School District 27: COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister

School District 27 has issued a press release regarding COVID-19 and the possibility of school closures following the spring break, which is set to start at the end of the day Friday, March 13.

Pratt said colleagues in other districts are receiving media inquires about the possibility school closures after spring break.

“Please be advised that no District has made this decision and any decision to do so would come after direction from the Minister of Education,” said Carrie Pratt, manager of communication for School District 27.

School District 27 students and staff currently get two weeks vacation for spring break.

Classes will wrap up this week and are scheduled to resume March 30.

COVID-19 concerns has forced the cancellation of school in other countries, as well as a few schools in the Lower Mainland.

