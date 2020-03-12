(Black Press Media photo)

School District 27: COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

School District 27 has issued a press release regarding COVID-19 and the possibility of school closures following the spring break, which is set to start at the end of the day Friday, March 13.

Pratt said colleagues in other districts are receiving media inquires about the possibility school closures after spring break.

“Please be advised that no District has made this decision and any decision to do so would come after direction from the Minister of Education,” said Carrie Pratt, manager of communication for School District 27.

Read More: COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

School District 27 students and staff currently get two weeks vacation for spring break.

Classes will wrap up this week and are scheduled to resume March 30.

COVID-19 concerns has forced the cancellation of school in other countries, as well as a few schools in the Lower Mainland.

Read More: Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Just Posted

Parkside showcase aims to provoke viewers imagination

Artwork featured by Cariboo Art Beat

School District 27: COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

PSO robotic team rewarded following international competition

‘I didn’t know what to expect but it was so much fun’

COS: Keep human attractants secured and out of sight as bears come out of hibernation

Bird feeders, garbage cans and barbecues all attract hungry bears

100 Mile House Curling Clubs introduces a little disco to bonspiel

The theme of the 2020 Ladies Bonspiel was disco

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Most Read