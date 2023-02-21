School District 27 cancels all buses due to road conditions Tuesday, Feb. 21

All School District 27 buses are cancelled Tuesday, Feb. 21 due to the condition of the roads.
School, however, is still in session.
It is presently -9 C at the Williams Lake airport with lows of -21 C in the forecast by evening.
Environment Canada says there will ge periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with drifting snow.
Winds are northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.
The wind chill is minus 15 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon.
In 100 Mile House it is – 7 C and expected to dip down to – 20 C by the evening.
DriveBC is reporting compact snow and slippery sections along Highway 20.
