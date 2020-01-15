School District 27 buses cancelled again, Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48C

All schools in School District 27 are cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 15. (File photo)

For the second day in a row no buses are running in School District 27 due to the extreme cold.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, the temperature in Williams Lake was sitting at -35C while once again the Chilcotin’s Puntzi Mountain is claiming the coldest spot in the province at-48C., with the temperature typically not reaching its coldest point until 8 or 9 a.m.

Although the buses are not running, schools are open, and teachers will be in attendance at schools.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14 Puntzi Mountain reached -48.8C, breaking the previous record of -43.4C set in 2005, and it has already broken the record low for Jan. 15 set back in 2005 at -37.5C.

Read More: School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -48.5C

The extreme weather, with blowing snow and unusually cold weather, has closed most schools in the South Coast, with officials telling commuters to stay home.

The forecast Wednesday in Williams Lake is for sunshine to start off the day, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon followed by periods of light snow. Ice fog patches will dissipate near noon with a wind of up to 15 km/h and a daytime high of -25C.

The wind chill will be -43C in the morning and -33C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur in minutes.

Environment Canada is calling for about five centimetres of snow overnight and an overnight temperature of -25C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++