School District 27 announces four principal appointments

Grant Gustafson will be the district principal Indigenous education

Four administrative appointments have been announced for School District 27. (File photo)

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark announced four administrative appointments for the Cariboo Chilcotin on Wednesday, May 26.

“I hope you will all join me in congratulating these individuals on their appointments and welcoming them into their new roles where we wish them much success,” van der Mark said.

Grant Gustafson will be the district principal Indigenous education, Elaine Colgate will be principal of Mile 108 Elementary, Kimberley Ikebuchi principal of Tatla Lake Elementary Junior Secondary and Shawn Nelson principal of Lac La Hache Elementary.

Presently Gustafson is the vice-principal at Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus. Previously he was also principal at 150 Mile, Nesika Elementary and Horsefly Elementary Secondary.

Colgate has been principal at Chimney Hill Elementary in Surrey and prior to that served as principal of Sxoxomic Elementary in Esket (Alkali Lake).

Nelson has been serving as vice-principal at 100 Mile House Elementary since 2016. Prior to that he was principal at Forest Grove Elementary, and before that he taught at Buffalo Creek and 100 Mile House Elementary.

Ikebuchi has been the learning support teacher at Anahim Lake, Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek Elementary Junior Secondary schools since 2020. Prior to that she worked as intermediate classroom support teacher for the Kelowna Christian School from 2009.

