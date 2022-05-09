School District 27 announces 4 administrative changes effective Aug. 1

David Corbett, left, will be moving from his role as SD 27 career programs coordinator into district principal, trades and career programs effective Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo submitted)

School District 27 superintendent of schools Chris van der Mark announced four principal appointments that will come into effect Aug 1, 2022.

Ty Lytton will become principal at Forest Grove Elementary, Kelly Glen will become principal at Marie Sharpe Elementary, Ken Matieshen will be principal at GROW and David Corbett will become district principal of trades and career programs.

Lytton joined the district in 2007. He has been the principal of Horse Lake Elementary since 2017 and previously was vice-principal at 100 Mile Elementary and Peter Skene Ogden.

He will replace principal Mark Doolan who is retiring.

Glen joined SD 27 in 2007 and is presently the vice-principal at Cataline Elementary.

She is interested in outdoor education and looks forward to continuing the outdoor focus at Marie Sharpe that principal Krista Beaulne has been working towards.

In April the district announced that Beaulne had been awarded the position of district principal, student support services.

Matieshen has been working with the district since 1996.

He has held administrative positions, including vice-principal at GROW and has been a district principal of technology most recently.

Matieshen will continue the work of evaluating and modernizing GROW, while also providing assistance and transition of other aspects of technology, data and MyEd systems.

Corbett joined the district in 1987 and has always worked at secondary campuses. He has been the district careers coordinator since 2014 and van der Mark noted his move into this position if part of succession planning.

“Please join me in congratulating Ty, Kelly, Ken and David on their new roles,” van der Mark noted.



