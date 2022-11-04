School buses servicing Williams Lake and areas east cancelled due to poor road conditions

The area is seeing the first winter storm of the season

School buses are cancelled for Friday, Nov. 4 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

School District 27 buses servicing the Williams Lake area, including Wildwood, 150 Mile House and the outlying areas are not running Friday, Nov. 4 due to ice buildup on roadways.

Horsefly, Likely, Big Lake, and Alexis Creek local buses are also cancelled for the day.

School buses servicing the 100 Mile House area including Lac Hache, Bridge Lake, Horse Lake, and Forest Grove area are running as normal.

If the buses are not running in the morning, they will not be running in the afternoon.

Williams Lake buses include in-town buses and shuttles.

If your child goes to a rural school west of the city and your bus is not listed here, then it is running, notes the district on its website. Check SD27 for the latest updates.

All schools remain open unless otherwise noted.

