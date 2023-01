School buses throughout School District 27 have been cancelled due to road conditions, Friday, Jan. 27.

Weather in the Cariboo region has been wet, with rain, some snow and freezing rain throughout the week.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 roads in the 150 Mile House area were particularily icy.

