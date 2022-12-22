School buses cancelled in Cariboo Chilcotin for last day of classes before Christmas

All buses in School District 27 are cancelled for the second day in a row, and for the last day of school before the Christmas break for students.
Temperatures remain bitterly cold Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. In Williams Lake the overnight temperature reached -35C, while out west the overnight temperature was -38C.
The area has been breaking cold temperature records throughout the week.
A warming trend, along with snow, will begin Friday, Dec. 23 and into the Christmas weekend for the Cariboo Chilcotin.
