School buses cancelled in Cariboo Chilcotin for last day of classes before Christmas

Area still under extreme cold warning

All buses in School District 27 are cancelled for the second day in a row, and for the last day of school before the Christmas break for students.

Temperatures remain bitterly cold Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. In Williams Lake the overnight temperature reached -35C, while out west the overnight temperature was -38C.

The area has been breaking cold temperature records throughout the week.

A warming trend, along with snow, will begin Friday, Dec. 23 and into the Christmas weekend for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

