School buses are not running in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Angie Mindus photo)

School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -47.5C

Frostbite can develop within minutes: Environment Canada

Extreme weather has forced the cancellation of School District 27 and 28 buses servicing the Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House areas.

School District 27 posted the cancellation, which will be the second day in a row for buses in the Horsefly, Likely, Big Lake, Alexis Creek, Tatla Lake and Anahim Lake areas, on its website at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As of early Tuesday morning, it was -34C in Williams Lake, -29C in 100 Mile House and colder in outlying areas such as -37C in Horsefly east of Williams Lake and -47.5C at Puntzi Mountain west of Williams Lake, the coldest spot in B.C.

School District 28 made the call to cancel all its bus runs at 6:59 a.m. It will be the second day in a row for bus cancellations in Quesnel.

Tuesday morning Quesnel was recording a temperature of -38C.

An extreme cold warning continues over much of the province, with bitterly cold arctic air entrenched over the Interior today through to Wednesday.

Occasional winds to 15 km/h will give wind chill values down to -40C.

Read More: School buses cancelled east and west of Williams Lake due to extreme cold Monday

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, warns Environment Canada.

On Monday, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron reminded motorists to dress warm and keep emergency supplies in their vehicles.

Read More: Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and reduced visibility on sections of most highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

