(File photo)

(File photo)

School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Driver was given a written warning and call to their supervisor

With just a few days into the start of the school year, Kelowna RCMP is blitzing the streets to stop drivers speeding in school zones – a common practice with the kids heading back to class.

What is not common, however, is for a marked yellow school bus to be pulled over, with students on board.

A bus driver, contracted to drive students to a local private school, was marked going over the posted speed limit of 30 km/hr by an officer’s radar gun, prompting a written warning and a call to the driver’s supervisor.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna detachment called the situation ‘disappointing’.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregards that responsibility is shocking.”

RCMP want to remind the public that school zones are in effect from 7:30a.m.-5p.m.

READ MORE: ‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

READ MORE: RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolCity of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. food-aid programs seeing spike in hungry students amid high inflation, grocery costs
Next story
Teen suffers dislocated shoulder, fractured hand in alleged assault at Armstrong IPE

Just Posted

Families take advantage of the warm weather to walk their children to class for the first day of school at Marie Sharpe Elementary School Wednesday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Increased enrolment, staff shortages as children head back-to-school in School District 27

Interior Health reccomends bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute to make it safe for use. (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)
Lac La Hache boil water advisory lifted

Archives
From the archives

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Special occasions require the downing of tools to focus on some special person