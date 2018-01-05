Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

To honour the memory of Chloe and Aubrey Berry, sisters tragically killed by their father on Christmas Day, a scholarship fund has now been set up.

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund, through the Victoria Foundation, is set up to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School where Chloe attended Grade 1.

Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone, cheque, or online.

​By phone: call 250.381.5532 to make a donation by credit card directly via the Victoria Foundation.

​​​​By cheque: send cheques to the Victoria Foundation at #200 – 703 Broughton Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 1E2. Please ensure they are made out to The Victoria Foundation. Note the name of the fund in the memo line or in a cover letter.

​​​​Online: Online donations can be made through a dedicated Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund page on CanadaHelps.

On Christmas Day, Chloe and Aubrey were in the care of their father, Andrew Berry, at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Victoria. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Oak Bay police found the bodies of the two girls in their father’s apartment. Andrew Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Berry was arrested and charged upon release from the hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the double homicide and aren’t releasing any other information as the matter is before the courts.