Andrew Evans (Calgary City Teachers’ Convention website)

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

A scheduled address by a convicted murderer to an upcoming Calgary City Teachers Convention panel session on drug addiction has been cancelled.

Andrew Evans was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2007 strangling death of a woman who was working at an illegal massage parlour in Vancouver.

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary.

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said on Twitter late Wednesday that the session was cancelled after reviewing concerns and consulting with convention officials.

The association had earlier defended its decision to include Evans on the program.

The convention runs Feb. 14 and 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
StatCan says number of cannabis users relatively unchanged since legalization
Next story
Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

Just Posted

Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House… Continue reading

100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre Society to close

Board says it’s not sustainable to run two distinct non-profits

Driver caught doing 50 km/h over speed limit

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

South Cariboo figure skaters perform well in the CNCR Championships

The four South Cariboo girls bring home two gold, one silver and two bronze medals

How do you keep your home heated during the cold snap?

Weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

VIDEO: Homeless man grateful for warmth of Cariboo

Up until last Saturday evening Brian Owen had been living in his pickup truck in city limits.

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Most Read