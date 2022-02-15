Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Sad ending for Sea Lionel Richie, rescued off Vancouver Island beach

Necropsy results pending after death of 2-year-old sea lion

A skinny sea lion was whisked from Greater Victoria’s Island View Beach after a dog-walker’s charge stopped to say hello – and the animal didn’t seem to care.

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by rescuers, the stellar sea lion was plucked from the Central Saanich beach on Feb. 5 and taken to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The sea lion arrived emaciated and weighing just over 95 pounds and received fluid. After a brief first examination, staff figured Lionel was about two years old. After treatment the animal became a little more responsive, less physically cold and showed a little interest in the surroundings.

Despite the staff’s efforts, Lionel died on Feb. 10. Results of a necropsy are pending.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfareSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Study suggests climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely
Next story
Online summit helps northern B.C. youth become entrepreneurs

Just Posted

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy turned out for a recent Slow Roll protest and demonstration along Highway 97. Roughly 200 people lined the highway waving Canadian flags and carrying signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates while 100 trucks and cars through town, honking their horns the entire way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dozens of donors from South Cariboo support ‘Freedom Convoy’

Drones were used to drop seed vessels in November 2021 in an area burned during the 2017 wildfires in the Chilcotin Plateau. (Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation photo)
First Nations use drone-seeding trial project to reforest wildfire ravaged areas west of Williams Lake

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man arrested following disturbance at 100 Mile liquor store

Realtors are seeing huge demand for properties in the South Cariboo as more people move to the area. (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
South Cariboo’s population jumped in rural areas over past five years