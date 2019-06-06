The Sabiston Creek Wildfire has grown to an approximate 200 hectares in size. Craig Smith photo.

Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Ground crews will conduct a controlled burn today

At 3:15 p.m. fire information officer Taylor MacDonald of the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed that the Sabiston Creek Wildfire near Savona has now grown to an estimated 200 hectares in size.

Due to more accurate mappings, MacDonald says that ground crews were able to confirm the fire’s growth today.

Read more: Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

“Ground crews will be conducting a burn out today in order to burn small pockets of fuel between the control line and the fire’s edge,” said MacDonald. “This ensures that we have the burns in a controlled environment instead of having these pockets ignite in unsupervised and uncontrolled environments.”

33 B.C. Wildfire personnel are still on site at the Sabiston Creek Wildfire, which began yesterday afternoon and resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 1, which has since reopened. B.C. Hydro customers were also temporarily affected.

