The traffic division of Saanich Police seized this fake plate from a vehicle without insurance, whose driver was violating his driving prohibition. Saanich Police/Twitter

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Call it a case of eagle-eyed justice.

Saanich Police Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old Victoria man prohibited from driving after Const. Paul Egli found fake licence plates made out of paper on the man’s uninsured vehicle.

Egli pulled the grey Audi A4 over in the 3800 block of Quadra Street at about 2 p.m. while on patrol, said Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

She said a thick plastic cover over the rear licence plate made it “very difficult” for Egli to read the plate, leaving him wondering whether the vehicle had proper insurance.

Egli then discovered the driver’s vehicle prohibition, the lack of insurance, and the fake licence plates made out of laminated pieces of paper.

“As a result, the vehicle was towed and impounded for [seven] days, the driver was issued a $707 ticket for having a plastic cover over his plate and for having no insurance, and he was then arrested for prohibited driving and for altering a licence plate,” said Fast.

Fast called the results of this vehicle “surprising,” but indicative.

“This is a great example of the work our Traffic Safety Unit does on a daily basis to help keep our roads safe and to hold drivers accountable for their actions,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second confirmed case of measles in 100 Mile House
Next story
Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

Just Posted

Provincial gives CRD $25,000 towards new Emergency Operations Centre

‘The CRD is working towards constructing a new Emergency Operations Centre’

Second confirmed case of measles in 100 Mile House

Case is connected to earlier measles case

Gymnasts shine at the South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastic’s Sunshine Invitational

The South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics Club hosted their second annual Sunshine Invitational… Continue reading

100 Mile House Nordics celebrate a successful season with St. Patrick’s Day party

‘Overall the club enjoyed an incredibly successful season despite a slow start to winter.’

Former 100 Mile Curling Club member to represent province

Hannah Lindner played at the club from 2008 to 2015

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported: lawyer

The Crown has asked that Sidhu serve 10 years in prison

Most Read