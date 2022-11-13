Ruth Lake Lodge Resort property to be split in three

A proposal to change the resort’s zoning has been filed with the Cariboo Regional District

The Cariboo Regional District is conducting a public hearing on a proposed zoning amendment on Ruth Lake.

The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Forest Grove Community Hall. Members of the public are invited to attend and voice their opinions and concerns about the proposal.

If passed, Bylaw 5403 and 5404 will rezone District Lot 2195, better known as Ruth Lake Lodge Resort, from a tourist commercial and acreage reserve to a tourist commercial and lakeshore residential zone.

This splits the property into three separate lots. Lot 1 will be 5.3 ha and include the current lodge, sauna, fish cleaning house, greenhouse and garden. Lot 2 will be 3.2 ha and includes the current owners’ residence and three cabins. Lot 3 is 5 ha in size and consists of fenced pasture, mixed forest and a shelter barn.

In their filing, the resort’s owners, France and Daryl Robert, cited the financial strain of the last several years as the reason for this move. Since they purchased the resort in 2016 they have had to fix up the majority of the buildings and watch their commercial property and liability insurance increase by 400 per cent from $3,900 in 2016 to $21,000 in 2022.

The Roberts said it is unlikely they will continue to operate the resort commercially in the long term. They plan to sell off one of the new lots to help pay off the debt incurred operating the resort. In retirement, they said they want to stay in their current home and remain a part of the community.

CRD staff recommended the zoning amendment be implemented, stating that the Roberts have no plans to develop their lots so this change will not impact surrounding properties. They noted that the Roberts will have to comply with the CRD Shoreland Management Policy and ensure the proposed new lots will be able to accommodate a sustainable sewage disposal system in preparation for any future development.

Based on the results of the public hearing the CRD board will decide whether to give the zoning bylaw the third reading at their next meeting on Dec. 9.



