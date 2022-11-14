Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Ban in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response
Next story
One year after disastrous B.C. flooding, fear of new climate disasters loom

Just Posted

The Peter Skene Ogden Senior Boys Basketball Team practice (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Basketball season begins in 100 Mile House

Participants had a blast during a past Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club’s group ride to Mt. Timothy. Forty riders took part in the day, which featured great snow and great food, said organizers.<ins> Led along the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail by Frank Wijma and Carla Bullinger, an assortment of riders including Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and Williams Lake City Coun. and contracted Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association vlogger Jason Ryll, plus videographer Rick Magnell. Spectra Power Sports donated sleds so Ryll and Barnett could come along on the ride, while members of the Interlakes Snowmobile Club and the Clearwater SnowDrifters joined in on the fun. Organizers said riders were then welcomed upon their arrival at Mt. Timothy by owners Larry Henderson and general manager Walter Bramsleven, where they enjoyed lunch. </ins>(Photo submitted)
Donna Barnett given lifetime achievement award by BCSF

The Ruth Lake Lodge Resort’s lodge building. (Photo submitted)
Ruth Lake Lodge Resort property to be split in three

Lorette Penn is a well-known face at Wranglers games. She has been a volunteer with the organization since they came to 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)
Lorette Penn enjoys giving back to her community