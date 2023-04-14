Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program doubling

Over 200 projects have been approved since November of 2022

B.C. Premier David Eby at the Crofton mill announcement, backed by Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The BC government announced plans to double the funding of its newest economic diversification program at a news conference in Tk’emlúps on Tuesday morning.

The Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) is being increased to 66-million this year, said Brenda Bailey, minister of jobs, economic development and innovation.

“Communities throughout B.C. have unique needs when it comes to the well-being of their residents and their economies,” said Bailey. “That’s why we’re increasing our support for rural B.C., working side by side with local governments and First Nations to launch rural economic development projects that will provide good, sustainable jobs that allow people to stay in the communities they love.”

The program, first announced in November of 2022 has now approved over 200 projects province-wide for local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations.

“With future intakes coming, the next two years we’re going to continue supporting the diversification of rural economies throughout British Columbia, she said.

Parliamentary Secretary for rural development Roly Russell said he is personally passionate about economic diversification for rural communities.

“So this is one more avenue that we’ve identified and been able to implement to support communities to become more vibrant, to attract more people, to help us weather in our rural communities some of the economic downturns and market shifts we see globally.”



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House