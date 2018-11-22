The Royal LePage staff stand with the start of this year’s donations. Max Winkelman photo.

Royal LePage’s 100 Mile House food drive gets underway

Having just started their drive, they will accept donations until Dec. 19

Royal LePage is entering the twelfth year of their annual food drive.

“We really kind of enjoy it. It’s amazing the number of people that come in with not just one item but bags full,” said Ron Kelly, a sales representative.

The Royal LePage team has already contributed $1,000 dollars worth into this year’s drive. Save-on-Foods has given them a 20 per cent discount and Kelly said the Red Apple Store was also very cooperative.

A couple of years ago, after doing a full count, Kelly says they received around $6,000 worth of donations.

“We give it to places like the Women’s Centre at that type of thing,” said Kelly.

Royal LePage is optimistic this will be a good year for getting donations.

“I think these last couple of years we’ve had with the fires have made people aware that a certain amount of the population needs some help especially at this time of year,” said Kelly.

Donations are being accepted now and can be dropped off until Dec. 19 at the Royal LePage offices in 100 Mile House and Interlakes as well as at the Red Apple Store in the Cariboo Mall.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe
Next story
Cariboo postal workers disappointed by back-to-work legislation

Just Posted

Royal LePage’s 100 Mile House food drive gets underway

Having just started their drive, they will accept donations until Dec. 19

Talk to the artists behind South Cariboo wood art

Open house with artists at local gallery

Horse Lake Road reduced to single lane alternating traffic after collision

A collision on Horse Lake Road has resulted in single lane alternating… Continue reading

100 Mile Canada Post workers on strike as Trudeau government introduces back to work legislation

‘We’ve almost been without a contract for a year’

Cariboo postal workers disappointed by back-to-work legislation

CUPW members call for dispute to be solved at the bargaining table, not in the House of Commons.

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

RCMP seize $50,000 worth of drugs from property west of Prince George

Seven people were arrested, although all have been released pending investigation

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Most Read