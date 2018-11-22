Royal LePage’s 100 Mile House food drive gets underway

Having just started their drive, they will accept donations until Dec. 19

The Royal LePage staff stand with the start of this year’s donations. Max Winkelman photo.

Royal LePage is entering the twelfth year of their annual food drive.

“We really kind of enjoy it. It’s amazing the number of people that come in with not just one item but bags full,” said Ron Kelly, a sales representative.

The Royal LePage team has already contributed $1,000 dollars worth into this year’s drive. Save-on-Foods has given them a 20 per cent discount and Kelly said the Red Apple Store was also very cooperative.

A couple of years ago, after doing a full count, Kelly says they received around $6,000 worth of donations.

“We give it to places like the Women’s Centre at that type of thing,” said Kelly.

Royal LePage is optimistic this will be a good year for getting donations.

“I think these last couple of years we’ve had with the fires have made people aware that a certain amount of the population needs some help especially at this time of year,” said Kelly.

Donations are being accepted now and can be dropped off until Dec. 19 at the Royal LePage offices in 100 Mile House and Interlakes as well as at the Red Apple Store in the Cariboo Mall.

