Rotary International’s Simplified End Polio Now logo. (Rotary Brand Center)

Rotary International’s Simplified End Polio Now logo. (Rotary Brand Center)

Rotary club fundraises for campaign against polio

Rotary International in 100 Mile House invites the public to join them in their fight to eliminate polio at a fundraiser Oct. 15

Rotary International in 100 Mile House wants you to join them in their fight to eliminate polio at a fundraiser on Oct. 15.

The club is having a yard sale in the parking lot at Cask and Cleaver Brewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the items on sale, the club will have a donation jar set up for anyone wishing to make a contribution according to Wolfgang Paasche, president of the local club.

Paasche emphasized that although it is called a yard sale it is a fundraising campaign with the proceeds to be used in the fight against polio.

“We didn’t want to call it a yard sale. We did one thing last year, two years ago, and people come in and take precious things and say ‘okay, I give you five bucks for it.’ So we kind of wanted to emphasize fundraising,” he said.

The Rotary website describes polio as a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. The polio virus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.

When Rotary became involved in 1985, there were 350,000 cases worldwide every year. That number is now down to 150 cases, mainly in Afghanistan and Pakistan, he said.

Anybody who would like to contribute items to the sale or might be interested in joining Rotary can contact Paasche by email at paaswo@bcinternet.net or by phone at 250-397-2970.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
B.C. judge sentences ‘sextortionist’ to 13 years in case involving Amanda Todd
Next story
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

Just Posted

Rotary International’s Simplified End Polio Now logo. (Rotary Brand Center)
Rotary club fundraises for campaign against polio

Diana Kozakov smiles as she paints the walls of her new house last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo pitches in to help Ukrainians

Andie Giddings, owner of Impossible Knot Yarn Shop on Birch Ave. in 100 Mile House holds two Knitted Knockers. The purple is based on the Alberta pattern while the grey knocker follows the Canada pattern. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
If you like to knit then Knitted Knockers might be for you

The Tsq’escen First Nation Wellness and Health departments hosted the Truth and Reconciliation Breakfast. The purpose behind the gathering was to give others the opportunity to learn more about the history of residential schools in Canada while engaging with survivors and their families. It was also to encourage people to reflect on how each of us can play a part in the journey of reconciliation. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tsq’escen First Nation offers their neighbours and allies opportunities to learn more