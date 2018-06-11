Rollover on Highway 24 has closed traffic in both directions. Photo by Lone Butte Fire Chief John Grieve.

Rollover closes Highway 24

Highway 24 is now open for single-lane alternating traffic

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): Highway 24 is now open to alternating single lane traffic.

ORIGINAL POST: Highway 24 is closed in both directions six kilometres from the junction with Highway 97 due to a logging truck rollover.

“Still waiting on other resources to come here and clear the scene but we are talking about opening up single lane traffic shortly. Not 100 per cent sure on a time. It can be anywhere between 10 minutes to half an hour,” said Lone Butte Fire Chief John Grieve.

BC Drive says no estimated time for reopening and the scene is still under assessment.

