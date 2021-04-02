Rodeo and Ball will be cancelled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19.

The Clinton May Ball Rodeo and Ball will be cancelled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19.

Katie McCullough, secretary of the Clinton Ag Association, said they can’t plan a rodeo without spectators as it would take a considerable amount of fundraising. The rodeo relies on the income from the spectators who pay at the gate, support the concession, beer gardens and dance.

The club is still planning for a High School Rodeo on May 29-30 – as long as restrictions allow youth outdoor sports at that time. A High School Rodeo can be held with no spectators besides parents, and also run with a much smaller volunteer base than a BCRA rodeo, being that many of the parents and older competitors can volunteer to put it on.

Five Clinton students, along with others from the surrounding area, compete in the High School Rodeo and the club is currently seeking sponsorships. If the High School Rodeo goes ahead, McCullough said they would likely hold a Little Britches Rodeo later in the summer or fall. The hope is the two events will help fundraising efforts ahead of the traditional May Ball Rodeo in 2022.

“It has been a very trying time for the whole rodeo community in B.C.,” McCullough said in a written statement. “The committees are struggling to stay afloat and doing what they can to continue to support our sport.”

Businesses that would like to sponsor the Clinton High School Rodeo are asked to call or text 250.319.3484. Any cheques can be post-dated in case of last-minute cancellations.


