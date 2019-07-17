Obstruction removal at the Big Bar rockslide site continues to be hampered by challenging conditions such as the remote and unstable location. (Submitted)

Rock stability work at Fraser River slide site stops salmon rescue actions

Rock scalers are making progress getting large sections of rock to release at the site northwest of Kamloops

Work around a massive rock slide in B.C.’s Fraser River has been stopped until the stability of site can be confirmed.

A joint update from the B.C. government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans says rock scalers are making progress getting large sections of rock to release above the river at the site northwest of Kamloops.

The statement says scalers have removed about 20 dump-truck loads of material off the face using pry bars, rubberized air bags that can be placed in a crack and inflated and helicopters that drop water to sluice away the debris.

The slide last month created a five-metre waterfall, holding back hundreds of thousands of salmon from migrating to spawning grounds past the obstruction.

READ MORE: Freeing salmon trapped at Fraser River slide site the focus of experts

A B.C. government news release says a number of salmon species that are of significant concern need to pass through, including the spring and summer chinook and three sockeye runs.

The governments have looked at a number of solutions to get the salmon past the slide, including trucking the fish and even shooting them through a system of pressurized tubes known as the “salmon cannon.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Just Posted

CRD develops internal policy for single-use plastics for its own operations

Chair Margo Wagner said the CRD is proud to be taking steps to reduces its environmental footprint

Chief calls for state of emergency and fishery closure in light of Big Bar slide in Fraser River

Chief Robbins said his own community of Esket will not fish until the slide is dealt with

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo region

Potential for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain in the afternoon

Crime Stoppers looking for gas station donation container thief

The 100 Mile House RCMP report for July 9 to 15

Washout hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Highway now reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Most Read