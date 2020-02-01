Highway 97 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres south of Clinton due to a rock slide. (Black press file photo)

Rock slide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Assessment in progress

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres south of Clinton due to rock slide between Loon Lake Road and 26 Mile Frontage Road.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress.

A mudslide has also closed Big Bar Road between Desmond Road and Big Bar Ferry, one kilometre north of Clinton. Assessment is in progress and there is no detour available.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy rain plays havoc with highways, causes multiple closures
Next story
Slippery sections on highways after Feb. 1 snowfall

Just Posted

Suspect charged in vehicle and foot chase near Williams Lake released on bail conditions

Daniel Oetheimer, 38, faces several charges

It’s the 100 Mile House’s Cowboy Concert last year

Gary Fjellgaard, Bruce Rolph and Jeremy Willis feature

Clinton’s first legal cannabis shop is now open for business

Cynders opened its doors at the Blue Barn site on Jan. 31

Slippery sections on highways after Feb. 1 snowfall

Snowfall has made highways in the South Cariboo a little slippery in… Continue reading

Rock slide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Assessment in progress

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

BC/Yukon Command celebrates 100 years of RCMP service

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read