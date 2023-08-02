Road construction taking place in the South Cariboo

Road construction is taking place during the months of August and September in the South Cariboo. (Photo submitted) Road construction is taking place during the months of August and September in the South Cariboo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free press) Road construction is taking place during the months of August and September in the South Cariboo. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free press)

There are two scheduled road construction projects taking place in the South Cariboo at this time.

The scheduled road paving of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road began this week and is scheduled to take place until Sept. 30.

The roadway between Highway 97 and Hawkins Road will be affected Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be single-lane alternating traffic in construction areas. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The $8-million contract, awarded to Keywest Asphalt (333) Ltd., includes 38 kilometres along Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, 2.8 kilometres of Canim Lake South Road, 8.5 kilometres on Horse Lake Road and other side roads south of 100 Mile House.

The second project involves Dawson Road Maintenance replacing the deck of the Skaday Bridge on Horse Lake Road.

The bridge is currently reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This project will help keep the bridge in good operating condition and provide a smoother driving surface for motorists said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Some of the stringers were replaced and the surface of the bridge was redecked back in 2011.

The work is scheduled for completion by Friday, August 4.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel during paving operations. Updates on delays and closures are available online at DriveBC.

