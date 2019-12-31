Road conditions in the South Cariboo for Dec. 31

With the amount of snowfall today, the roads are a little slick. So, maintain a safe distance, watch out for black ice, avoid sudden moves and accelerate and brake slowly.

Compact snow has been reported to have fallen between Loon Lake Road and Elefson Road for 81.2 kilometres (17 kilometres south of Clinton to six kilometres south of 100 Mile House) along Highway 97. Sections of the road have been slippery with slush. There is also limited visibility due to snow between Elefson Road and Butler Road along Highway 97 for 52 kilometres (six kilometres south of 100 Mile House to 32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House).

Highway 24 also has less than ideal driving conditions. Snow has made visibility limited between Highway 97 and Watch Lake Road for 11.1 kilometres. Compact snow has also fallen, causing sections to be slippery with slush. Highway 24 is further affected with the same issue for 50 kilometres from Lone Butte Horse Lake Road to Eagle Island Road.

