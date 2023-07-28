Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo welcomes spectators July 29, 30

‘It’s where they get their start in rodeo,’ said committee member Caterina Poffenroth

Gracelyn Poffenroth and her paint horse Peanut eye the 2nd barrel as they prepare to make the turn to the third during the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. Gracelyn will be competing at the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo July 29 and 30. (Liz Twan photo)

Organizers of the upcoming Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo encourage everyone to come out and watch the future of rodeo.

Committee member Caterina Poffenroth said her two-year-old daughter Blayke is determined to compete in barrel racing on a pony and goat-tail tying.

“We have children as young as two and up to 15 competing. It’s great to see the community coming together to put on an event for the kids. It’s where they get their start in rodeo.”

The Riske Creek Rodeo Grounds are 60 km west of Williams Lake on the right hand side of Highway 20 going west.

First established in1958, the current grounds were built in 1992. The arena was built in memory of Delmer Jasper, one of the original group who established the rodeo grounds.

There are 75 children registered to compete. The rodeo starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Spectators can expect 17 different events including junior co-ed steer riding, junior girls barrels, junior girls poles, junior girls goat tail tying, junior girls dummy roping, junior boys stakes, junior boys goat tail tying, junior boys dummy roping, senior girls barrels, seniors girls poles, senior girls goat tying, senior girls breakaway roping, senior boys stakes, senior boys goat tying, senior boys breakaway roping, senior boys chute dogging and senior co-ed steer riding.

“We’ve lost a few of our competitors because they are going to the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Brandon, Manitoba,” Poffenroth said.

There will be two food trucks on site for the weekend as well as a candy shack and people will be camping at the grounds for the weekend.

The best thing about it Poffenroth said is the area is out of cell and internet service.

“That means the kids play a lot. They play Red Rover, they play flag football, tag and all get together. We also do dummy roping on Saturday night with all the parents and the kids.”

For the dummy roping, the last person standing is the winner.

Local families such as the Jaspers, Poffenroths, McClures, Fullers, Ilnickis and Lorings are all part of the organizing committee and received great sponsorship, Poffenroth said.

“So many companies support us – it’s amazing.”

