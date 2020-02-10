Highway 97 as seen near Enterprise Road at 3:13 p.m., Feb. 10. (Drive BC photo)

Risk of freezing rain tonight (Feb. 10) in the South Cariboo

Rockslide on Highway 1

There’s a 60 percent chance of flurries tonight (Feb. 10) as well as a risk of freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.

The low is minus two with a southeast wind at 20 km/h. Highs throughout the rest of the week are expected to be above freezing.

Drive BC is currently warning drivers to watch for slippery sections with compact snow throughout the South Cariboo.

For drivers travelling south, Drive BC is warning of a rockslide on Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge with single lane alternating traffic. Single lane alternating traffic will also be in effect starting tomorrow in Clinton for electrical maintenance. Drive BC is advising drivers to expect delays of five minutes.

