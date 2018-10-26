Court room sign outside a B.C. courtroom (Black Press Media files)

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

An internal review of the prosecution of the man who killed a 28-year-old woman on Vancouver Island has resulted in 12 recommendations for B.C.’s Crown counsel.

Recommendations released Friday include involving prosecutors in the investigative stage of a crime, ensuring all required information is received before charge approval, and having files reviewed by a paralegal to ensure compliance of standards.

Assigning a minimum of two members of the Crown counsel to cases that involve “sophisticated police techniques” is also recommended.

Kristy Morrey’s body was found in her home in the Port Alberni neighbourhood of Beaver Creek in 2006.

At the time, police believed her death was due to natural causes, but announced a year later that she indeed had been the victim of a homicide investigation. Morrey’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Darling, was charged with first-degree murder in 2015.

In June of this year, however, Crown counsel ordered a stay of proceedings against Darling after it said it received further information from investigators that had not available at the time of the initial charge assessment.

With the new evidence, the two-part test considered in every charge was no longer met, Crown said. The test asks whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

A review into Darling’s prosecution was ordered in July by Assistant Deputy Attorney General Pete Juk, after the prosecution service found there had been problems with case management, disclosure, and the handling of exhibits and evidence.

Other recommendations include creating a paralegal position specifically for the North Island.

The BC Prosecution Service said in a statement Friday it plans to implement recommendations that are not already part of its approach to managing serious prosecutions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Just Posted

108 Mile yodels it’s way to an ‘amazing’ Oktoberfest

The kegs might have tapped out, but plenty of fun was still to be had

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

A safe space for gender support in the South Cariboo

‘I think the idea that we don’t talk about it has meant that we think it doesn’t exist’

The 100 Mile House Curling Club sees growth for 2018/19 season

The club grew from 82 to 96

100 Mile House and surrounding communities revive speed board program

The road safety awareness will be conducted by Citizens on Patrol

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day

Most Read