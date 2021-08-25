Restriction orders in place for Succour Lake and Flat Lake wildfire zones

The BC Wildfire Service has issued two area restriction orders for the Flat Lake and Succour Lake wildfires in an effort to keep both BC Wildfire crews and the general public safe.

The orders, in effect until Sept. 30, apply to the northern area of the Flat Lake fire and in the vicinity of the Succour Lake wildfire. BC Wildfire said the restriction for the Flat Lake wildfire is to prevent interference with ongoing firefighting operations, while at Succour Lake, the order is in place to protect public safety due to hazardous danger trees found throughout the area.

The orders prohibit non-BC Wildfire personnel from entering Crown land covered by these orders unless they have written permission. Exemptions will be made for the following reasons: carrying out an industrial activity, supporting the government in the completion of fire suppression, travelling to or from a principal residence or recreational property not under an evacuation order, using a highway and engaging in range development defined under the Forest and Ranges Practices Act.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, seven of the nine wildfires burning in the South Cariboo are listed as under control, with Flat Lake and Succour Lake the only ones classified as out of control. The Flat Lake wildfire is estimated at 74,194 hectares while Succour Lake is 3,006 ha.


