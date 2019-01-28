The clearcut as seen on Jan. 22. Max Winkelman photo.

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Residents voiced concerns at a special council meeting today (Jan. 28) over logging operations ongoing beside Bridge Creek and Centennial Park. It was largely standing room only, as more than 50 people were in attendance.

The lot in question was purchased by the District of 100 Mile House. The logging is being conducted in order to create a fireguard.

RELATED: Logging underway on district property next to Centennial Park, Evergreen Crescent

A presentation by Ian Kidston, after reviewing some of the details of the situation, made requests for two portions of the lot in question to be approached differently. The first was a portion of trees closest to Bridge Creek and Centennial Park. The second was adjacent to the old ski hill and a portion of the old ski hill itself.

“We just had some concerned residents primarily over some of the visual quality objectives and also with some of the recreational possibilities that existed within that parcel… We wanted to present to council our concerns and give some food for thought and potentially there can be some reform on what the current plans are for that parcel.”

Some of the other speakers, including local resident James Lace, made a more emotional plea.

“I’ve been going up that ski hill probably for 25 years. Pretty much raised my son there. Forced him up there. Pretty soon he was beating me to the top and there’s some emotional attachment to that whole area. But what really got me, was that I know Ken [Freed, the forester hired by the district] we’ve walked our dog together up there, was I trusted you guys. I really trusted you to do what’s right. I saw the lines up there. I saw them when they were first put in, I talked to Ken and it got clearcut.”

Danielle Kidston asked for work to be stopped until further planning is completed. She also said key stakeholders like those who raised funding for the waterpark, built the stage in Centennial Park and residents along Evergreen Crescent should have been consulted.

Mayor Mitch Campsall thanked the speakers for remaining respectful and said the council would take everything into consideration.

A number of residents present were displeased that those not scheduled to speak weren’t permitted to talk, leading to some heated comments being made to council.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei
Next story
Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Just Posted

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival turns into Homestock

The event will no longer be open to the public and now is invitation only

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read