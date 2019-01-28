Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Residents voiced concerns at a special council meeting today (Jan. 28) over logging operations ongoing beside Bridge Creek and Centennial Park. It was largely standing room only, as more than 50 people were in attendance.

The lot in question was purchased by the District of 100 Mile House. The logging is being conducted in order to create a fireguard.

A presentation by Ian Kidston, after reviewing some of the details of the situation, made requests for two portions of the lot in question to be approached differently. The first was a portion of trees closest to Bridge Creek and Centennial Park. The second was adjacent to the old ski hill and a portion of the old ski hill itself.

“We just had some concerned residents primarily over some of the visual quality objectives and also with some of the recreational possibilities that existed within that parcel… We wanted to present to council our concerns and give some food for thought and potentially there can be some reform on what the current plans are for that parcel.”

Some of the other speakers, including local resident James Lace, made a more emotional plea.

“I’ve been going up that ski hill probably for 25 years. Pretty much raised my son there. Forced him up there. Pretty soon he was beating me to the top and there’s some emotional attachment to that whole area. But what really got me, was that I know Ken [Freed, the forester hired by the district] we’ve walked our dog together up there, was I trusted you guys. I really trusted you to do what’s right. I saw the lines up there. I saw them when they were first put in, I talked to Ken and it got clearcut.”

Danielle Kidston asked for work to be stopped until further planning is completed. She also said key stakeholders like those who raised funding for the waterpark, built the stage in Centennial Park and residents along Evergreen Crescent should have been consulted.

Mayor Mitch Campsall thanked the speakers for remaining respectful and said the council would take everything into consideration.

A number of residents present were displeased that those not scheduled to speak weren’t permitted to talk, leading to some heated comments being made to council.

