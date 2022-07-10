A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research

A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research

Researchers name newest baby orca spotted in B.C. waters

K45 is K Pod’s first baby since 2011

A young southern resident killer whale spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name.

The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to the K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks.

The centre says it received video and photographs of a possible new calf in April and June, but now a field biologist was among those who confirmed its presence, though the calf’s sex is not yet known.

It says K45 is K Pod’s first baby since 2011, when K27 gave birth to a calf called K44.

It says in a release that K45’s mother was born in 1986 and has two siblings, K27 and K34, a male.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association, which represents 29 whale-watching companies in B.C. and Washington state, said in January that 2021 was a record year for whale sightings in the Salish Sea.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: VIDEO: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaKiller WhalesOrcaSouthern Resident Killer WhalesWhales

Previous story
Minor fender bender turns into 113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

A rainbow after the rains in Lac La Hache. (Heather Mereniuk photo- submitted)
Floating island returns to Lac La Hache

Clinton Village Office. Photo credit: Journal files
CPR training course planned for Clinton to attract new paramedics

Corey Hardeman has brought her unique style of landscape paintings to Parkside Gallery this month with her show Solastalgia. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Solastalgia showcased at Parkside Gallery

Local firefighter Dave Clearwater provided a BC Hydro electrical safety course for firefighters with the South Green Lake and 70 Mile House volunteer fire departments during a night practice at the South Green Lake fire hall June 21. (Ken Alexander photo).
South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department busy with training