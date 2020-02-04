A convoy of vehicles leaves Hemlock Valley Road on Monday, escorted by an Emil Anderson Maintenance vehicle. Those staying at the resort have been stranded because of a landslide barring access to the road early this past weekend. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Evacuations continued Tuesday at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, after as many as 500 people were stranded there over the weekend due to landslides.

Evacuations by ground continued as they had on Monday with a single lane open for evacuees and local oncoming traffic.

Emil Anderson Maintenance reported successfully escorting more than 50 vehicles off the mountain following a landslide and heavy rain that blocked access to Hemlock Valley Road.

“The road will remain closed to public and non-essential traffic after 9:30 a.m. for the day until further notice,” a statement from the ski resort reads. “Any vehicles not returning down by 9:30 a.m. should be prepared to stay for the night at the mountain.”

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort staff says they expect an update by midday concerning single-lane access to alternating traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no guarantee for opening.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say
Next story
For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Just Posted

Traffic in 100 Mile House slowed by a collision on Highway 97 and First Street

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 and First Street has left highway… Continue reading

Are you in favour of a single-use plastics ban?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the Archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

23 YEARS AGO (1997): According to Cariboo Medical Health Officer, Dr. Larry… Continue reading

New 4-H club in 100 Mile House

By Ashley Funke The South Cariboo’s newest 4-H club started the year… Continue reading

Editorial: Not really a choice

Vaccines have eliminated so much suffering

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Most Read