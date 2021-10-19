Reports of possible plane crash east of Chilliwack sparks air search over mountains

Search and Rescue was in the area looking for possible downed aircraft Tuesday evening

A Chilliwack resident posted this image of what she thought was a meteor near Mt. Cheam Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) right around the time of a reported plane crash in the area. (Katlyn Carter Facebook)

A Chilliwack resident posted this image of what she thought was a meteor near Mt. Cheam Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) right around the time of a reported plane crash in the area. (Katlyn Carter Facebook)

Emergency crews were near Bridal Falls in Chilliwack Tuesday night after reports of a possible plane crash in the area.

There was a report that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC Victoria) had sent a Buffalo aircraft and Cormorant helicopter to investigate a possible plane crash near Chilliwack.

A local pilot who was in the air at the time of the possible crash reported someone calling over the Chilliwack radio, asking if anyone had heard a distress call.

But the distress call may have come over the nearby Sumas radio.

Some Chilliwack residents reported seeing a Search and Rescue helicopter circling the area after 8 p.m., and a number of images were shared on social media, including one that showed a smoky streak in the sky in the area.

Chilliwack RCMP vehicles and BC Ambulance paramedics were in the area of the Highway 9 interchange with Highway 1 near Bridal Falls at the time of the alleged incident.

See www.theprogress.com or more details as they become available.

RELATED: Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

RELATED: Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A almost hitting school bus

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Plane crash

Previous story
FIREFIGHT 2021: Training efforts keep Forest Grove fire crew busy

Just Posted

Members of the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department - with several missing from the picture - have been busy with training endeavours and community outreach efforts. (Submitted photo)
FIREFIGHT 2021: Training efforts keep Forest Grove fire crew busy

Watch Lake-Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (File photo).
FIREFIGHT 2021: Crew worked ‘day and night’ over summer

The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department is made up of “true volunteers” according to fire chief Terry Murphy (far left). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
FIREFIGHT 2021: Lac Lac Hache a department of ‘true volunteers’

Members of the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department pose with a new boat and water pumps bought with grant money from the Red Cross. (Photo submitted)
FIREFIGHT 2021: Greeny Lake on standby