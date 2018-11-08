Remembrance Day in the South Cariboo

The Remembrance Day procession makes its way through 100 Mile House during a prior Remembrance Day. File photo.

There will be a number of events happening throughout the South Cariboo for Remembrance Day.

100 Mile House

There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Nov. 11 starting at 10:30 a.m. Afterwards, there will be hot dogs and hot chocolate provided by donation, along with a luncheon put on by the 100 Mile House branch of the Royal Canadian Legion for ages 19 and up.

Forest Grove

The Royal Canadian Legion Forest Grove branch will have a Remembrance Day service at their location starting at 10:45 a.m. Refreshments provided by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary will be served afterwards.

“We do a procession and we go around to the back where we have our cenotaph. We have some guest speakers who will be speaking that day and we have the laying of the wreaths,” said Wendy Clarke.

The Canim Lake Band drummers will also be there to perform after the wreaths are laid.

Guest speakers will include Margo Wagner, Chris Cummings (president of the Forest Grove Lions Club) and local chaplain Bruce Wilcox.

Interlakes

A ceremony will be at the flag at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre at 10:45 a.m. Music will be played until 11 when there will be a moment of a silence. Music will then be again put on and hot chocolate and hot dogs will be provided by the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society for free.

“If anybody wishes to say something they are welcome to,” said Teresa Francis, the secretary for the society.

The flag was donated to the centre last night from John Ius.

“It came the Wallace Shipyards in 1906 and it was John Ius’ father that was given it. It was the personal flag of the Wallace family and they built ships throughout the World Wars,” said Francis.

The Wallace Shipyards was renamed the Burrard Dry Dock in 1921, the Burrard Yarrows Corporation in 1972, and finally Versatile Pacific Shipyards in 1985. It closed in 1992.

The top of the flagpole also comes from a flagpole from a sailing ship from the 1800’s.

Lac la Hache

Percy and Gale Ogden will be attending the Pioneer Cemetery on McKinley Drive and would to invite people to come and pay respect to the veterans of the First and Second World Wars there. They will be there at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

