Remembrance Day events

The public is welcome to take part in Remembrance Day Services this year

Poppy Chair of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 Elsie Urquhart pins the first poppy of the poppy drive on Mayor-elect Maureen Pinkney while Legion president Joni Guenther looks on. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Residents of 100 Mile House can once again pay their respects in person this Remembrance Day.

Stan Leschert, vice president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 said it will be a simple affair but members of the public are invited to attend the service in person after two years of doing it from their vehicles, adding that the invitation to dignitaries went out last week.

Participants in the ceremony will gather in the parking lot behind the community hall by 10:30 a.m. After forming up, the parade travels down Birch Avenue to the Cenotaph for the service, beginning at 10:55 a.m. with the marching on of the colours.

Members of the RCMP, 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corps and 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol will join the executive of Legion Branch 260 in honouring Canada’s veterans.

Following the singing of O Canada, guests will be welcomed. Following the playing of the Last Post a two-minute silence will be observed. Afterwards the Lament and Reveille will be played followed by the recitation of the Act of Remembrance.

The parade will be called to attention for the singing of God Save The King.

Next, the cenotaph guards, followed by the Colour bearers, Cadets, Rangers and uniformed members on parade will be retired.

Wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Government of Canada, the Province of B.C., the mayor of 100 Mile House, the Royal Canadian Legion, Canadian Rangers, RCMP, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue and the Rocky Mountain Ranger Cadets.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the public is welcome to place their poppy at the Cenotaph.

“Wreaths will be available if anybody wishes to donate,” said Leschert.

He said Legion poppy chair Elsie Urquhart can be contacted at 250-948-5763 before Nov. 11 to request one.

One or two pipers are again part of the service according to Leschert.

The Legion’s open house starts at noon following the service, with sandwich and veggie trays, chili and a cake donated by Save-On-Foods for the occasion.

Leschert said in addition to obtaining the new lottery license the legion has also been granted a liquor license so the bar will be open.

The new executive has done a lot of hard work since September and the legion is planning on holding a soft opening for the Legion on Nov. 4, he said.

Forest Grove

Forest Grove Legion Branch 261 secretary Wendy Clarke said they will be meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the Legion. From there, they march to the park behind the legion where the cenotaph is located. After the services, there will be a luncheon at the legion.

Clarke said 19 members of the Forest Grove branch are veterans.

“I hope people come out and come to the service and take part, honour our veterans, both present and past,” she said.



