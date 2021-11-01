Remembrance Day ceremonies to proceed on a smaller scale

For the second year in a row South Cariboo legions will host smaller events

South Cariboo residents will still have a chance to pay their respects Nov. 11 although Remembrance Day ceremonies will once again be smaller than usual, due to COVID-19.

In 100 Mile House, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 will host a one-way, drive-by parade, similar to what was held last year, according to president Heather Prodnuk.

The vehicle parade will take place along Birch Avenue past the cenotaph where the legion executive will be present and the wreaths will be pre-placed. Birch Avenue will be closed between First and Fifth streets from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The only change from last year’s ceremony, Prodnuk pointed out, is that this year there will be no programs handed out to participants.

“There will not be any flyers this year, as the amount of litter that was on the ground afterward was very disturbing,” she said.

Prodnuk said the legion executive is hoping for a good turnout similar to last year. She said they were pleasantly surprised that so many people came out in 2020 to the drive-by event to pay their respects. Due to COVID restrictions, the legion will not be open for a luncheon following the ceremony, she added.

Over at the Forest Grove Legion Branch, a small, outdoor ceremony will be held starting at 11 a.m., with wreaths pre-placed at the cenotaph. President Wendy Clarke said attendees should gather at the back of the legion no later than 10:55 a.m. prior to the service, and that coffee and hot chocolate will be served outdoors as well.

Clarke said in normal years, the legion generally has about 100 people attend its Remembrance Day service – which usually includes a procession. About 30 attendees came out for the smaller-scale event last year.

As a lead-up to Nov. 11, the poppy campaign kicks off this week and Clarke is encouraging people throughout the South Cariboo to donate to the worthy cause.

She noted the importance of supporting veterans – which includes rangers, first responders, EMTs and RCMP members – and pointed to the $312-million Legion Veterans Village currently under construction in Surrey as one of many places supported by legion fundraising efforts.

“All the money goes to help our veterans, and they’re not just people who have served in war,” Clarke said. “We have to remember that’s not always the case.”

The Clinton Legion Branch 140 will not be hosting any Remembrance Day events this year, organizers said.



