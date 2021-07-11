Search and rescue team members climb the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South along Collins Avenue in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Remains of 2nd Canadian pulled from collapsed Miami condo building: Global Affairs

There were 4 Canadians in the building when it collapsed

The remains of a second Canadian have been pulled from the rubble of a condo building that collapsed near Miami more than two weeks ago, Global Affairs Canada confirmed Saturday.

The government agency did not identify the deceased, who is one of four Canadians believed to have been inside the ill-fated condominium.

“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida,” spokesman Grantly Franklin said in an emailed statement.

“Global Affairs Canada can confirm that the remains of two Canadian citizens were found at the site. At least two other Canadian citizens remain unaccounted for.”

The death toll from the collapse now stands at 86, with 43 people still missing after the Champlain Towers South condominium building fell on June 24.

“Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the families of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” Franklin said.

Miami-Dade officials previously identified the first Canadian whose remains were found as 66-year-old Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, formerly of Montreal.

She and her Australian husband, Tzvi, were publicly named on Wednesday after their bodies were recovered.

The couple had seven children and were celebrating the birth of two grandchildren. Their son in South Africa recently had a baby and their son in Florida had a baby just days ago, their niece Chana Harrel told The Associated Press.

READ MORE: Florida officials pledge multiple probes into fatal condo collapse

—with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

