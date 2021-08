Areas on north side of lake given all clear by CRD

Two more evacuation alerts for Canim Lake were lifted by the Cariboo Regional District Sunday afternoon.

The alert for Canim Lake Area #2, which was issued July 5 and Area #4, issued July 10 – both on the north side of Canim Lake – were rescinded.

The CRD is reminding residents to stay cautious with regards to wildfires, as alerts could be reissued should fire activity increase.



