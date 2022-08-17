Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 17, 2022. Canada’s environment minister says releasing treated oilsands tailings into the environment isn’t the only solution being considered to clean up the massive, toxic ponds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 17, 2022. Canada’s environment minister says releasing treated oilsands tailings into the environment isn’t the only solution being considered to clean up the massive, toxic ponds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Releasing oilsands tailings into river only one solution being considered: Guilbeault

Comments come as investigators from UNESCO arrive in Alberta to consider threats to Wood Buffalo Park

Canada’s environment minister says releasing treated oilsands tailings into the environment isn’t the only solution being considered to clean up the massive, toxic ponds.

Steven Guilbeault says that even though his government is developing regulations on how the tailings could be drained into the Athabasca River, other solutions are also under review.

Guilbeault’s comments come as investigators from UNESCO arrive in Alberta to consider threats to Wood Buffalo National Park, which could be placed on the list of World Heritage Sites in danger.

First Nations and environmental groups worry that the provincial and federal governments have already decided that treating and releasing the water is the way to go.

But Guilbeault says that’s not the case and that any treatment plan would have to be approved by his department.

He says the decision will be made after wide consultation, not just with oilsands companies.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
UNESCO team in Alberta to judge if Wood Buffalo Park should go on endangered list
Next story
Cat with massive face wound found walking Prince Rupert streets for a week

Just Posted

Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map) A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears

A public hearing to amend zoning to allow the use of supportive housing and emergency shelter at the Ramada Inn will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at Quesnel City Hall. BC Housing is seeking to move Seasons House off Carson Avenue and expand supportive housing units in the community. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Public hearing set to amend zoning at Ramada Inn in downtown Quesnel for homeless shelter

Plans are in the works to have a second charging station at the Williams Lake City Hall parking lot. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Second electric vehicle fast charging station to be installed at Williams Lake City Hall

100 Mile Fire Rescue respond to a bush fire in Centennial Park Monday. (Roger Hollander photo)
Fire extinguished above Centennial Park