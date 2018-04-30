Referendum details for South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion announced

The referendum on the South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion (set for June 9) will have voting locations at the 108 Mile Elementary School, the Forest Grove Community Hall, the Lone Butte Community Hall and the District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers.

Advanced polls will take place at the District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers on Wednesday, May 30 and Monday, June 4. All polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We realize that there are mixed opinions about the proposed expansion project; that was very clear through our public meetings and survey,” said working group Co-Chair Margo Wagner. “With the even split of feedback we received, we want to have a referendum on the project so that the voters can truly have their say on the project.”

“We encourage residents and property owners within the South Cariboo Recreation Service Area to be informed, take some time to read all the resources posted on the CRD website and come out to vote,” urges Ralph Fossom, Co-Chair of the working group. “Your vote matters. Let us know whether you want to see this proposed expansion move forward.”

The project vision is to build a flexible, multi-use facility for year-round active living. The concept design includes a turf field, elevated walking track and a hard-court gymnasium. Additionally, the expansion would integrate with the current recreation centre facility and curling club. The estimated cost for the project is $14.6 million.

Through the referendum, the CRD is asking permission to borrow $10 million for the project costs. They will look for grants and corporate sponsorships to cover the remaining $4.6 million. To pay for the construction and operating costs of the project, residents would see a residential tax rate increase of up to $65 per $100,000 on the assessed value of land and improvements. The current residential taxation rate for South Cariboo recreation services is about $55 per $100,000.

SCRC expansion FAQ by Max Winkelman on Scribd