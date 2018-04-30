Referendum details for South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion announced

Voting locations, times, advanced polls etc.

The referendum on the South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion (set for June 9) will have voting locations at the 108 Mile Elementary School, the Forest Grove Community Hall, the Lone Butte Community Hall and the District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers.

Advanced polls will take place at the District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers on Wednesday, May 30 and Monday, June 4. All polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We realize that there are mixed opinions about the proposed expansion project; that was very clear through our public meetings and survey,” said working group Co-Chair Margo Wagner. “With the even split of feedback we received, we want to have a referendum on the project so that the voters can truly have their say on the project.”

“We encourage residents and property owners within the South Cariboo Recreation Service Area to be informed, take some time to read all the resources posted on the CRD website and come out to vote,” urges Ralph Fossom, Co-Chair of the working group. “Your vote matters. Let us know whether you want to see this proposed expansion move forward.”

The project vision is to build a flexible, multi-use facility for year-round active living. The concept design includes a turf field, elevated walking track and a hard-court gymnasium. Additionally, the expansion would integrate with the current recreation centre facility and curling club. The estimated cost for the project is $14.6 million.

Through the referendum, the CRD is asking permission to borrow $10 million for the project costs. They will look for grants and corporate sponsorships to cover the remaining $4.6 million. To pay for the construction and operating costs of the project, residents would see a residential tax rate increase of up to $65 per $100,000 on the assessed value of land and improvements. The current residential taxation rate for South Cariboo recreation services is about $55 per $100,000.

SCRC expansion FAQ by Max Winkelman on Scribd

Previous story
Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards
Next story
Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Just Posted

Referendum details for South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion announced

Voting locations, times, advanced polls etc.

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

Highways reopened, but Cache Creek braces for more flooding

As floodwater in Cache Creek recedes, all eyes turn to the Bonaparte River, which has yet to crest.

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

34 Years Ago (1984): Local bankers said foreclosures could increase in the… Continue reading

Curling club finishes season, seeks new president

Membership is up at the curling club

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Most Read