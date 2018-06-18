Manjit and Suman Virk at their home with Reena’s parrot Smooch in 2009. File photo

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughters’ death

A community activist and the mother of a teenage girl whose slaying rattled the country more than 20 years ago, has also died.

Suman Virk, the mother of Reena Virk, died in what reports are calling a tragic accident over the weekend.

Suman’s daughter Reena was 14 when she was murdered by a group of teens under the Craigflower Bridge on Nov. 14, 1997.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Reena’s death resonated with people around the world, and in the aftermath Suman and her husband Manjit became community activists in bullying awareness.

READ MORE: It’s been 20 years since the death of Victoria teen Reena Virk

Manjit and Suman dedicated themselves to several causes, and across the province the Virk name has been affiliated with anti-violence and anti-bullying initiatives.

Ten years after Reena’s murder, Manjit recounted it in a book, Reena: A Father’s Story, with Suman’s support. It told of Reena’s upbringing and also included just how cruel the final moments of Reena’s life were.

On Nov. 14, 2017, dozens of community members stood in the rain and wind for a sobering hour of tribute and remembrance to Reena at the place of her death, Kosapsom Park.

It was there that Virk, then 14, was kicked, punched and eventually drowned in the Gorge Waterway below the old Craigflower Bridge.

READ MORE: Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to Virk family

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home
Next story
Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

With the 30-degree weather forecast for this week, are you planning to do anything outside?

Special weather statement in effect with UV index of 8 or very high

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Metalocalypstick returns to the South Cariboo for Canada Day weekend

‘What’s more metal than partying on a volcano?’

Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in the South Cariboo

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre invites all to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day… Continue reading

Scholarship Tea Ceremony

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: 100 Mile Elementary students pull invasive plants from Centennial Park

See this week’s Cariboo Connector for the full story

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughters’ death

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Most Read