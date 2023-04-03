Parksville resident Ed Verreth was disappointed to find his MMIWG monument vandalized the morning of March 30. Verreth’s sign reads, “What do you think about this vandalism?”(Submitted photo)

Parksville resident Ed Verreth was disappointed to find his MMIWG monument vandalized the morning of March 30. Verreth’s sign reads, “What do you think about this vandalism?”(Submitted photo)

Red dress sculpture honouring MMIWG damaged by vandals on Vancouver Island

Sculpture made of welded bottle caps ‘tromped, flattened’ on Island man’s lawn

Ed Verreth was disappointed to find his memorial to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) had been damaged overnight on March 29 or March 30.

Verreth put the metal sculpture of a red dress on his lawn on McKinnon Street in Parksville about a year and a half ago.

“This morning I went out for my walk and somebody had tromped on it and flattened it — partially flattened it and bent it to the ground. It was really disheartening,” he said.

The sculpture is made of hundreds of bottle caps welded by Verreth, who has also made pieces representing sunflowers and red hearts, to support healthcare workers.

He said he has received quite a few positive comments from people walking through the neighbourhood. The street has had a few other incidents of vandalism, Verreth said, including when someone threw the contents of a community pantry into the road one night.

Overall he has not experienced many issues with vandals in his 20 years on the street.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP seize firearm during search of Parksville home

Verreth was inspired to create the piece by one of his neighbours.

“There was a lady up the road who had one of those red dresses up for years,” he said. “I used to see it on my walk and I thought, ‘you know, I can do something like that’.”

He said plans to repair the sculpture and reported the incident to the Oceanside RCMP.

“This is just a piece of metal, there’s people’s lives that have been tromped down to the ground,” Verreth said.

Sgt. Shane Worth said anyone who has video surveillance or any other information related to the incident can contact Oceanside RCMP and quote file # 2023-3015.

@kevinf_1988_
kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMMIWGParksville

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cariboo Regional District directors consider doubling their pay
Next story
B.C. unveils new ‘Homes for People’ plan with goal of 108K new houses, apartment units

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines began flying to Bella Coola and Anahim Lake on April 1, 1998. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines marks 25 years flying into Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Dashcam footage shared by a professional driver shows a transport driver passing on a double solid line near Barriere March 24. (Bruce Martens image)
VIDEO: Truck drivers prevent collision after dangerous pass on Highway 5 near Barriere

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Patrick Davies muses on whether we really need cars in this week’s Paper Quips. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cars: a necessary money trap?