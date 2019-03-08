Red Cross provides $86,785 to Loon Lake VFD

Money will be used to replace items destroyed in Elephant Hill wildfire

The Red Cross is providing the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department with $86,785 to replace equipment destroyed by the Elephant Hill Wildfire.

The money will be used to replace items such as personal protective gear, fire hoses and other specialized equipment.

“This contribution from Red Cross will provide a direct benefit for property owners within the Loon Lake Fire Protection Service Area, and will assist in the reestablishment of fire protection services for the Loon Lake Community,” the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) says in a release.

The TNRD assumed responsibility for fire protection services in the Loon Lake area in January. This was after residents voted 79 per cent in favour of becoming a TNRD fire department.

The referendum passed two bylaws for that create a maximum annual tax requisition for operating costs of $150,000 or $1.546/$1,000 of net taxable value to land and improvements, whichever is greater, and to borrow an amount not to exceed $653,000 for the purpose of constructing two fire halls for the Loon Lake fire protection service.

In January, Fraserway RV announced that it would be allocating $275,000 to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) towards the replacement of the fire hall in Loon Lake.

“I’m overjoyed, and impressed with people’s ability to think of others,” said TNRD Area “E” director Sally Watson, whose area includes Loon Lake, at the time. “What a gift! I’m so excited.”

Most Read