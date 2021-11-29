Red Coach Inn will undergo renovations: owner

District said it is working on trying to do something about unsightly premises

The owner of the Red Coach Inn said he plans to start renovations next spring on the historic hotel.

Joseph Carhoun told the Free Press Thursday that he intends to spend between $300,000 and $500,000 next year to upgrade the 50-room hotel, which has fallen into unsightly disrepair.

“We’re going to get it up and running, the pool and everything,” Carhoun said, adding he plans to replace the flooring and bathrooms, redo the restaurant and upgrade the outside, including the signage. “We’re going to redo quite a bit of stuff.”

The move comes as the District of 100 Mile House continues to investigate what can be done to address the unsightly premises. Several residents have lamented on social media about the destruction of the one-time “jewel” of 100 Mile House, which was originally owned by the faith-based Emissaries of Divine Light before they sold it for $1.5 million in 2005.

With its peeling and fading paint and dishevelled interior, the hotel is a shadow of its former self. Its most recent rating on TripAdvisor, in 2019, showed it had plummeted to “poor,” or below two stars.

Isabel Jones, whose entire family worked at the hotel when it said she hopes it can be restored to some of its former glory. Her mother was a housekeeper of the hotel, while her brother was a dishwasher and she and two sisters were waitresses. Her other brother worked in the Esso station next door, while her husband Don became a bartender at the Library Lounge.

”The service was five-star,” Jones said. “It was quite a thing when Lord Martin Cecil came in with his family. It was nerve-wracking trying to serve them because they had taught us to be top-notch.

“It’s absolutely depressing to see what it was and to see it like this. My mom and I go ‘oh my God, somebody do something about this.’ It really hits us hard. It’s an eyesore for our community. It’s terrible for our village for something sitting there rotting.”

The district said it has legislative tools to address the issue, but it takes time and could not provide further details. The process had been ongoing for two years.

Carhoun said he had planned to do renovations last year but was hit with a double whammy when COVID-19 hit and the restaurant manager left, making it “impossible to get a good tenant at that time.”

He said there was no point in spending money on the property when they didn’t have a restaurant and tourism was in a downturn. He added he would like to open the hotel next summer and has started to reach out to an agent to find someone locally who can run the restaurant.

“Restaurants have been really hurting in B.C. There’s a lot of trouble right now,” he said. “100 Mile is fairly secure, with the highway going through it. We’re the only ones that provide full service – the ones up the road only provide rooms. I look forward to opening.”

Coun. Maureen Pinkney declined to comment on the issue for council but said she hoped the hotel could be restored.

“I’m extremely saddened that an owner of a property, any property, would not maintain a building, especially one with such a magnitude of history for 100 Mile House,” she said. “This building is on the main strip of town and seen by every visitor, potential new resident, or potential new business. From the rooms to the restaurant, to the pool, 100 Mile does not have enough facilities, let alone to see one literally falling apart in front of our eyes.

“We can only hope that the current owner starts to care or a new one comes along to straighten things out and bring it back to its glory, whether that be a hotel again or maybe the perfect place for a seniors’ living centre … with a therapy pool.”

Jones said she would be happy if it could be restored. “I sure would like it if something was done with it because it was just a wonderful place. It was like one big family in there,” she said. “There’s a lot of cherished memories.”

This isn’t the first time Carhoun has been criticized for letting a popular attraction run down. In 2011, he was taken to task by the Village of Cache Creek for the “unsightly nature” of the Oasis Hotel, after receiving complaints of an accumulation of litter and broken glass in a highly visible area of the community, and public safety concerns regarding the broken glass and the material falling from the cantilevered area over the sidewalk.



